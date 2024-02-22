Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri appointed as the ambassador by Himachal Pradesh Government for the initiative to take care of the childrens suffering from Muscular Dystrophy

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a highly sensible and responsible director in Indian cinema. He always incorporates real-life storylines in his films to reflect society and the public. His movies, The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War, based on true stories, have left an indelible impact on the audience’s emotions. While The Kashmir Files was a shocking tale that won several awards, including the prestigious National Award, The Vaccine War honors the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine. This showcases his ability as a filmmaker to present quality content to the audience.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is not only an Indic filmmaker but also a responsible citizen of the nation. His work has had a significant impact on the minds of people and the younger generation. In recognition of his contributions, he was recently conferred with a Doctorate by the Governor of Maharashtra.

Recently, the Himachal Pradesh Government conducted an initiative where they took care of children suffering from Muscular Dystrophy. The Government appointed Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as the ambassador and expressed gratitude to the filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for being part of the motive.

Responding to the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “Namaste, Shukla Ji. Thank you for your blessings and words. I wanted to be there in person, but due to some reasons, I couldn’t make it. I want to thank you for being there on the occasion of the good work”

Concluding the same, the filmmaker said, “I am thankful for the opportunity and I promise to spread the awareness about the disease and to perform my duty through my films, works and actions”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on ‘The Delhi Files