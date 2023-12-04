Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Cited Ten Points the generation of today should learn from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a pioneer filmmaker in Indian Cinema, known for delivering meaningful content that reflects society. He created waves globally with his highly appreciated film, ‘The Vaccine War.’ The movie received unanimous love and praise from all corners and was recently released on the leading digital platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. It was met with love and appreciation from the audience who missed watching it in theaters. Amidst all this, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who inspires today’s generation, has shared an important message for the youth.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared ten important messages for today’s youth, referencing respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and highlighting the lessons that can be learned from his leadership.

Sharing on the social media, the filmmaker wrote,

“10 THINGS YOUNGSTERS CAN LEARN FROM

@narendramodi

:

1. Play on the front foot.

2. Don’t let small failures deter you.

3. Value physical hard work.

4. Dedicate yourself to one cause and pursue it relentlessly.

5. Personal credibility is paramount.

6. Maintain a killer instinct.

7. Communicate in your audience’s language.

8. Groundwork surpasses intellectualism.

9. See every challenge as an opportunity for results.

10. Think like a winner. Act like a winner. Finish like a winner.

And move on to the next battle…”

This is one of the examples of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who is motivating today’s generation. Many times in the past, the filmmaker has mirrored society through his words, films, and stories.

Celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently unveiled his latest project, ‘Parva,’ during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated film is based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ written by renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa and promises to take the audience on an epic cinematic journey. The ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, which is expected to cement its place in the annals of Indian cinema.