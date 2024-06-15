Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expressed his thoughts on “The Kashmir Files,” saying, “They were angry because I showed the real face of the villains of Kashmir.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a fearless filmmaker in the entertainment industry who isn’t afraid to express his opinions, whether they are in support or opposition of something, as long as they represent the truth. His film “The Kashmir Files,” which revealed the brutality faced by Kashmiri Hindus, sparked intense discussion. Some groups responded with hostility not only because he showed the truth but also because he exposed the true identity of the villains in Kashmir.

Shedding light on the discussion of the hatred he received for showing the pain of Kashmiri Hindus, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his social media and shared a video that clarified how he portrayed the real characters of Indian author Arundhati Roy and writer and professor Nivedita Menon, presenting the truth they had spoken in their speeches on the screen in “The Kashmir Files.” He further wrote in the caption –

“The villain in #TheKashmirFiles was based on real people. The left ecosystem wasn’t angry with me because I showed the pain of Kashmiri Hindus. They were angry because I showed the real face of the villains of Kashmir.

Let’s see what happens after #TheDelhiFiles.”

Moreover, as the filmmakers have always presented truth on screen to the audience, it would be exciting to see what new chapters of truth he is going to uncover in his upcoming film ‘The Delhi Files’.

Talking about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, after receiving nationwide acclaim and love, Vivek is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming ‘The Delhi Files’.