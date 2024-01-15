“Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri heaped praises on Hanuman by saying, “Thrilled with the success of #HanuMAN”!

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a director in Indian cinema known for using thought-provoking and true-to-life storylines to reflect society and the public. His two movies ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War’ have left a remarkable impact on the audience’s emotions. The first movie shocked the country with its story and conviction, winning several awards including the prestigious National Award, while the latter honors the spirit of Indian women scientists and the brilliant minds behind the Corona vaccine.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, an Indic filmmaker of the Indian Cinema, always acknowledges and appreciates good cinema created by other filmmakers and storytellers. He frequently shows his support for other Indic filmmakers’ films.

Recently, he heaped praises on the epic fantasy drama Pan India Film Hanuman. Taking to social media, the filmmaker wrote, Thrilled with the success of #HanuMAN! Kudos

@PrasanthVarma, @tejasajja123, the stellar crew & VFX team. Also, big thanks for your valuable contribution to Indic Cinema.

A moment of glory for the Indic Renaissance, a movement we initiated in 2010 with #BuddhaInATrafficJam, which was stuck for 6 yrs and finally released free on YouTube by Rajshree. What a delight to see that’s it’s now flourishing with blockbusters like #TheTashkentFiles, #TheKashmirFiles, #TheKeralaStory, #Kantara, #Kartikeya2, and many more surprises in the pipeline.

Keep blessings Indic filmmakers.”

At a grand event in Bangalore, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri unveiled his next magnum opus, leaving the audience in awe. The project, entitled ‘Parva’, is based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ by renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious venture promises to be an epic cinematic journey and will be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.