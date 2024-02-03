Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri raises an alarm on Poonam Pandey’s fake death saying, “This is just the beginning”

On February 2nd, 2024, actor and model Poonam Pandey stunned the nation with the news of her demise. The demise news of the actress gave rise to several speculations; today on February 3rd, the actress issued a video on social media where she stated her death news was fake, saying that this was her action to create awareness about cervical cancer before the World Cancer Day that is on February 4th.

The action taken by Poonam Pandey made her face backlash from not only the netizens but also several celebrities and prominent figures from the entertainment industry, who came forward and bashed the actress for the joke.

Indic filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for his films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Vaccine War’, responded to Poonam Pandey.

Taking to the social media, the filmmaker wrote in his reply

“With the emerging challenges of SM, I think there should be some regulations, especially for the newsmakers and those who call themselves influencers.”

Normalizing sensationalism and gimmicks is dangerous.

Fake death news is just the beginning. Aage aage dekho hota hai kya.”

This action by Poonam Pandey has caused controversy as it trivializes the seriousness of death and sets a negative example for society.

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on ‘The Delhi Files’