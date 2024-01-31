Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ‘s ‘The Vaccine War’ to be screened at Parliament! The filmmaker wrote, “I am so happy for all the scientists”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a visionary and responsible filmmaker in Indian cinema who always uses true-life storylines to reflect society and the public. He has created two unforgettable movies, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War’, that have left a strong impact on the audience. ‘The Kashmir Files’ received several awards, including the prestigious National Award, due to its powerful narrative and conviction. On the other hand, ‘The Vaccine War’ honors the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine, showcasing the filmmaker’s ability to create quality content for audiences.

It is widely acknowledged that the documentary ‘The Vaccine War’ has had a profound impact on audiences. The filmmaker’s exceptional storytelling and direction have shed light on some uncomfortable truths. The film generated a lot of buzz during its theatrical and digital release, and recent reports suggest that it will be screened for members of the Indian parliament.

Sharing the news with the audience, the filmmaker wrote,

I am so happy for all the scientists. https://t.co/NmCvR4pIWQ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 31, 2024

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, an Indic filmmaker, is not only a talented artist, but also a responsible citizen who has made a significant impact on the minds of people and the younger generation through his work. Recently, he was bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the Governor of Maharashtra, acknowledging his contributions.

Celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently unveiled his upcoming film ‘Parva’ during a grand event held in Bangalore. Based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ by renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa, the much-anticipated project promises to be an epic cinematic journey. This ambitious venture will be a three-part blockbuster franchise, solidifying its place in the history of Indian cinema. Alongside ‘Parva’, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also working on ‘The Delhi Files’ project.