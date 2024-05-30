Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a valuable lesson from director Shekhar Kapoor: “Never “ompromise.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is truly one of the visionary directors of Indian cinema who has always delivered compelling and impactful films. As a director, he has made waves with films like The Kashmir Files, The Vaccine War, and many more. He has had a journey of his own that involved prolonged learning. Speaking about this, the director recalled a valuable lesson he learned from director Shekhar Kapoor.

Taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri jotted down a caption sharing his experience of learning from director Shekhar Kapoor. He wrote:

“Some o” the best directors never attended film school or worked as assistants.

Coming from a background in advertising in Delhi, I had no idea whether to say “lights” camera, action” first” And my ego didn’t didn’tme to ask the seasoned crew. This would have exposed me.

My sets were prepared on the first floor of the Famous studio. I learned that master director @shekharkapur was directing ‘Time Machine’ on the ground floor with Amir Khan. So, I sneaked onto his set just to observe how he commanded the set, hoping to emulate his approach. To my disappointment, Shekhar was so softly spoken that I could hardly hear his commands.

Nevertheless, I learned valuable lesson from the silent Shekhar: never to compromise.

Many directors refuse to compromise but lack patience, putting everyone under stress. From Shekhar, I learned that to achieve high standards, you must give your team love, respect, and time.

Filmmaking, like life, is a collaborative effort.

PS: I think Time Machine was shelved because Shekhar didn’t didn’tmise.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has recently announced his next film titled “Parva”. The film will be based on a book named “Parva” written by S. L. Bhyrappa in the Kannada language. This book is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata, narrated through the personal reflections of the principal characters. “Parva” is widely praised and acclaimed as a modern classic.