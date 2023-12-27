Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri speaks out his love for food, Says, “Despite being a vegetarian and mostly Satvik, I can cook very good Bhopali Mutton”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a renowned filmmaker in the world of Indian cinema. He portrays society and the masses through his thought-provoking, bold, and real-life-based stories. His movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ left an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts. The film shook the nation with its story and conviction and won several awards, including the prestigious National Awards. After the movie’s release, he brought another truth-revealing story called ‘The Vaccine War’. It is a tribute to Indian women scientists and the minds behind the Corona vaccine. The filmmaker is active on social media and frequently shares interesting things and details about his life routine.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently surprised his followers by sharing an interesting update about his lifestyle. He revealed that he follows a vegetarian-oriented and Satvik way of life. Despite being a vegetarian, he is a skilled cook of non-vegetarian dishes. In fact, he has made a resolution to cook more delicious food in the year 2022.

Sharing the post, the filmmaker captioned,

“Though I can cook lots of mouthwatering dishes but never got any time in ‘23. All I managed were some soups, vegetable Poha, pasta and of course my favourite fast food: Salad. Also, that’s all I mostly eat.

Despite being a vegetarian and mostly Satvik, I can cook very good Bhopali Mutton, Begum’s Nalli Nihari, Shikari’s Mutton chops & Junglee Chicken and any Maa ke haath waali vegetable. But my recipes are my creations. Can’t be replicated.

Hope I cook more in ‘24. Starting a Creative Food Retreat is my retirement plan.”

Celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently unveiled his next project during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled ‘Parva’, is based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ written by renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. It promises to be an epic cinematic journey and is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.