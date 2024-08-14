Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri spread a voice to gift an authentic Indian flag proudly crafted in India, ahead of Independence Day

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always delivered impactful cinema that resonates with society. The filmmaker conveys messages of national integrity and pride in his films and embodies these values in his personal life. This was evident when he encouraged fellow Indians to gift each other the tricolor flag, fully made in India, as a symbol of national pride ahead of Independence Day. He emphasized that every glance at the Indian flag serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our ancestors and inspires us to work towards a brighter future for India.

Taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a video urging people to say no to Chinese products and instead gift authentic Indian flags to friends and family this Independence Day. He further wrote the caption:

“This Independence Day, say no to Chinese products and gift a miniature, authentic Indian flag to your friends and family—proudly crafted in India by @indicinspires, brought to you by @iambuddhafoundation.

With this, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri indeed made a strong appeal to the public to refrain from buying Chinese products every 15th August, encouraging support for Indian-made goods as a way to honor the nation’s independence and cultural heritage.

View Instagram Post 1: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri spread a voice to gift an authentic Indian flag proudly crafted in India, ahead of Independence Day

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is set to take the audience on a journey with his new hard-hitting film ‘The Delhi Files’, after receiving nationwide acclaim and love for ‘The Kashmir Files’. Once again, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal has joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri under his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts for ‘The Delhi Files’.