Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wishes Nipun Malhotra his triumph in portraying People with Disabilities in visual media!

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a filmmaker known for creating impactful cinema. He consistently portrays reality on screen and is unafraid to challenge norms, express strong opinions, and support causes for humanity. This was evident when Agnihotri expressed his support for Indian social entrepreneur Nipun Malhotra’s efforts to create guidelines for the portrayal of people with disabilities in visual media.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a note as he wished Nipun Malhotra and praised him. He jotted down the caption.

“Great job @nipunmalhotra. It was high time that popular arts stopped belittling PwDs. I admire your courage, persistence and patient fight for justice which has inspired many people who are seeking justice. Also, thanks to SC for supporting the cause. Best. Always.”

https://x.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1810499085993959645?s=48&t=NldEpY3n6_Z8Fa525-IrVw

Looking at such a heartening gesture from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Nipun Malhotra replied in the tweet and wrote –

“Thank you. Heartening to see members from the film fraternity take my petition and the subsequent judgement in the right spirit”

https://x.com/nipunmalhotra/status/1810516672341840009?s=48&t=NldEpY3n6_Z8Fa525-IrVw

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who received nationwide acclaim and love for his movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, is all set to captivate audiences once again with his next film, ‘The Delhi Files’. The prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal has joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri once more, under his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, for ‘The Delhi Files’.