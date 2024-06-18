Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘IAmBuddha’ takes a pioneering step by opening the casting for ‘The Delhi Files’ on a Pan India level!

Continuing its spree of delivering pathbreaking and compelling films, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is set to unveil his next project, ‘The Delhi Files’. The buzz surrounding the film has been constant ever since its announcement, promising a groundbreaking story on a grand scale. In a recent update, the producers at ‘IAmBuddha’ have taken a pioneering move by opening casting for the significant role of Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in ‘The Delhi Files’ on a Pan India level.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film 'The Delhi Files' is gaining momentum and scale. While the team has undergone an extensive research process for the film, the producers have made a historic decision by opening casting opportunities nationwide for the people of the country. 'IAmBuddha' and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are seeking an actor to portray Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 'The Delhi Files'.

Looking for Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah for #TheDelhiFiles.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri traveled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film. He immersed himself in a wealth of literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also traveled across 20 states for research, studying over 7000 research pages and more than 1000 archives.

The extensive effort and dedication put forth by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri in researching ‘The Delhi Files’ demonstrate his unwavering commitment to his craft, promising audiences a film that is both enlightening and deeply engaging.