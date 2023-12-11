Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ booked a magnificent mark! Becomes Indian Cinema’s Official Entry at the 21st Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF)

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a pioneering filmmaker in Indian cinema, known for creating films with meaningful content that reflect society. He made waves across the globe with his highly appreciated film, ‘The Vaccine War’. The film received unanimous love and praise from all corners, and was recently released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Audiences who missed seeing the film in theatres gave it love and praise on the digital platform.

The 21st Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) is scheduled to take place in the city from December 14th to December 21st. As part of the festival, eighteen different films from various film industries will be screened. Out of all the selected movies, ‘The Vaccine War’, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has been chosen as the official entry from Indian Cinema for the one-week festival.

Sharing the exciting details of the film’s selection at the prestigious festival, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his social media handle and wrote,

Happy to inform that #TheVaccineWar is the official selection in Chennai International Film Festival. Thanks to jury @ChennaiIFF. https://t.co/YYPeRaxK04 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 11, 2023

Renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next project, ‘Parva,’ during a grand event in Bangalore. Based on the iconic novel by S. L. Bhyrappa, this ambitious venture promises to be a three-part blockbuster franchise that will take audiences on an epic cinematic journey. The project has generated huge anticipation and is expected to cement its place in the annals of Indian cinema.