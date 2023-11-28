Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ received much deserving love on OTT; Tops the chart!

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War has made its debut on the OTT platform, captivating audiences and earning widespread acclaim. Since its OTT release, a surge in viewership has been noted, propelling the film to the top of charts for this month. The IMDb rating of the production has witnessed a substantial increase, indicating the positive reception from viewers around the globe.

What sets this film apart is not only its gripping narrative but also the resounding praise it has garnered on social media platforms. Viewers have enthusiastically shared their thoughts, flooding timelines with overwhelming reviews that highlight the film’s impact and relevance.

A fan writes “Just finished watching #Vaccinewar on #Hotstar, movie deserves National award

The story of our unsung heroes, congratulations nd thank you to

@vivekagnihotri

for making such a wonderful movie

At the end of the movie ur heart would fill with pride of being an Indian

Jai Hind!!!🇮🇳”

Another writes “Saw The Vaccine War last night. Brought back the terror and tension of those pandemic days!”

As the movie continues to gain momentum, both in terms of viewership and critical acclaim, it solidifies its position as a standout release in the current cinematic landscape. The Vaccine War is not merely a film; it’s a cultural conversation piece that has successfully captured the attention and admiration of audiences worldwide.

Vivek Agnihotri has already announced PARVA based on Mahabharata as his next big scale film.