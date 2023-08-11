Watch Atlee guide SRK into infusing the song with a cool south swag as King Khan goes on to perform the same with unmatched energy.

Feeding the curiosity of the audiences, the behind-the-scenes video of the chart-topping, “Zinda Banda,” was launched today, showcasing the brilliant synergy that unfolded between Atlee and SRK.

This video voyage transports us beyond the camera lens, offering an intimate glimpse into the heart of “Jawan,” capturing the frenzy, sweat, camaraderie, and the infectious energy that reverberated across the song’s set.

Director Atlee guides SRK into infusing the song with a cool south swag as King Khan goes on to perform the same with unmatched energy. The video highlights some standout moments to watch out for when director Atlee and his crew teach SRK to lip sync in Tamil and Telugu and when the director himself joins SRK sharing an impromptu dance move!

Offering a glimpse into such fun and endearing moments shared by huge the cast and crew on the song, the behind the scenes video brings to fore the action and emotions that went into creating Zinda Banda.

As the song continues to grow in popularity across linguistic boundaries, resonating in Hindi as “Zinda Banda,” Tamil as “Vandha Edam,” and Telugu as “Dhumme Dhulipelaa,” its all-encompassing appeal continues to capture the hearts of the people.

The BTS video offers fans a sneak peek into the extensive preparations that led to the creation of this visually stunning song. This collaborative effort celebrating the best of both worlds and making it a truly Pan-Indian film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.