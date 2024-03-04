“We can’t afford this if our tourism is to grow globally”, says Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri while addressing the heinous incident faced by foreign tourists in the country

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a highly regarded and responsible filmmaker in Indian cinema. He is known as the Indic Filmmaker of the nation and has portrayed the audience and society with genuine storylines in his films. His movies such as ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, and ‘The Vaccine War’ have left a lasting impact on the viewers’ emotions. Apart from his movies, his words and thoughts also carry significance.

Time and again, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been vocal about the incidents and the crime happening around him. A recent example of it was witnessed when the filmmaker expressed his voice on the heinous crime and assault that happened to foreign tourists in the country.

Recently an incident has come to light on social media by a foreign couple. It was reported that 7 people sexually harassed a female foreign tourist.

Responding to the video shared by the couple, Vivek Ranjang Agnihotri said on social media,

“I have followed this account for a while. They post amazing videos of their adventure bike trip in India. It’s sad that 7 people sexually assaulted her. SAD.

Many foreign female tourists face this. We can’t afford this if our tourism is to grow globally.”

The Indic filmmaker has spoken out against crimes and injustice in this example. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, in addition to being a filmmaker, is a responsible citizen who has influenced people’s minds and the current generation with his work. Recently, he was awarded a doctorate by the Governor of Maharashtra for his efforts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on ‘The Delhi Files’ and a film titled ‘Parva’ based on the novel by S.L. Bhyrappa