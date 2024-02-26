“We want to create a well-researched, authentic film”, says Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on being asked about the teaser of The Delhi Files

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most sensible and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneering director also known as the Indic Filmmaker of the nation, always uses true-life storylines in his films to reflect society and the public. His films like The Tashkent Files, ‘The Kashmir Files, and ‘The Vaccine War’, have made an unforgettable impression on the audience’s emotions.

The audiences always look after to watch the film coming from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his forthcoming biggie ‘The Delhi Files’ is no different. Despite being the fact, that the film is yet to go on floors and the casting of the film is yet to be locked, the chatter among the masses for the film is extremely high.

Recently on the social media, a netizen asked the Indic filmmaker to release the glimpse or teaser of ‘The Delhi Files’. In respond to the question asked, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said ,

“#TheDelhiFiles is a very difficult film. Our genocide for 800 years, specially in last 100, is humanity’s longest continuous genocide. Nobody suffered more than us. We want to create a well-researched, authentic film so the world doesn’t forget our pain ever. Please be patient.”

This statement from the filmmaker demonstrates that how subject and research is important for him in making of the film. The filmmaker without comprising on any aspect, want to deliver the masses an unforgettable theatrical experience with the subject that piqued in their hearts.

His passion and craft is evident in his last two releases. While ‘The Kashmir Files’ shocked the country with their tale and conviction and received several prizes, including the prestigious National Award, his ‘The Vaccine War’ honors the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine, which shows his ability as a filmmaker to present quality content to audiences.

Besides being an Indic filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also a responsible citizen of the nation and has led an impact on the minds of the people and the generation of today with his work for which he was recently bestowed with the title of Doctorate from the Governor of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on ‘The Delhi Files’ and a film titled as ‘Parva’ based on the novel by S.L. Bhyrappa.