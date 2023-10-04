With the craze of Pushpa 2 at its peak, The Fever of Pushpa 1: The Rise Still Continues to Grip the Nation

The anticipation for Icon Star Allu Arjun’s latest film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule”, is incredibly high worldwide. However, the excitement for the first installment, “Pushpa 1: The Rise”, is still going strong. Since the release of “Pushpa 1”, people have been going crazy over everything related to the film: the dance moves, the dialogues, the style, and the attitude. This trend has not only caught on with audiences and fans, but also with celebrities. Recently, Australian cricketer David Warner was seen imitating Allu Arjun’s popular dance step from the chartbuster song “Srivali”.

During the Australia-Pakistan match, David Warner was seen grooving to the dance step of the Srivali track from Pushpa 1: The Rise, and the clip of him has taken social media by storm. Sharing the clip on social media, a netizen captioned,

David Warner has received it all evening. It’s great to see class being acknowledged and appreciated, regardless of where you’re playing. @davidwarner31

It’s clear that Pushpa 1: The Rise is still very popular among audiences, as evidenced by the massive craze surrounding it. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is set to be released globally on August 15, 2024. The film’s makers recently unveiled a new, intense and intriguing poster that has taken fans and audiences by storm.

Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.