Witness the reality of Naxal and their supporters! Here comes an intriguing promo of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Bastar: The Naxal Story!

The trailer for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ has been released, and it has certainly piqued the audience’s interest in the brutal and unfiltered truth that the film promises to show. The return of the powerful trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma has added to the excitement of the film. As the trio is all set to present a spine-chilling story of Naxals and India’s fight against them, they have released an intriguing promo that exposes how some refusals led to the loss of thousands of innocent lives in Bastar.

The makers took to their social media and shared a captivating promo featuring the lead Adah Sharma fighting against the Naxals and making a Naxal-free Bharat.

“Their refusal to help resulted in the loss of thousands of innocent lives in Bastar…

In cinemas on 15th March, 2024”

The promotional material for the upcoming film is quite intriguing. It provides a glimpse into the harsh reality of a system that is reluctant to provide aid in the fight against Naxals, which could result in the loss of thousands of lives. Adah Sharma portrays I.P.S Neerja Mathur, who stands bravely with her soldiers, ready to trap the Naxals. This has certainly sparked excitement for the release of the film.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.