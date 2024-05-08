“Wonderful technicians are working on the project” shared Rishab Shetty while speaking about Hombale Films Kantara: Chapter 1!

Rishab Shetty undoubtedly stands as one of the most celebrated names in today’s time. Owing to his work and craft, Rishab has cemented his position as one of the most acclaimed and multi-faceted personalities in Indian cinema. The ‘Kantara’ fame actor-director is right now busy on his forthcoming and much-awaited ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, which is bankrolled by Hombale Films. Yesterday, in Uttar Kannada, Rishab Shetty exercised his duty as a responsible citizen of the nation and was seen casting the vote.

Following the voting, he interacted with the media and during the session, he shared some exciting details about ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. Speaking to the media, he said “A big team is working with greater responsibility. Wonderful technicians are working on the project. The shooting is being done part by part. People have loved ‘Kantara’.”

It can’t be denied that Rishab Shetty left an enduring mark on the audiences with his extraordinary performance and directorial skills with ‘Kantara’. Besides this, his look was highly appreciated by the audiences, and speaking about his look in the prequel ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, Rishab said, “I have grown my hair and beard for a year for this movie. The secrecy has to be maintained during the shoot. The people should not lose expectation. The film will be shot entirely in the coastal Karnataka region.”

The statement from Rishab Shetty clearly shows his commitment towards the project Kantara and the dedication he is bringing to his role in the prequel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the much-awaited ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. The film is in its shooting stage, and besides this, he is in discussion for a film with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.