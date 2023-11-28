Yami Gautam Dhar – Celebrating her fabulous track record in 2023

2023 indeed saw many films that narrated different kinds of stories to the audience. The film with different perspectives gave distinct stories that have some of the immensely talented actors. One among many talents is Yami Gautam Dhar who has totally ruled over 2023 with her back-to-back films and interestingly all were superhit.

In 2023, Yami delivered films like Lost, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and OMG 2. Specifically, Lost was immensely praised by the critics and the audience. While the film went on to leave its mark on different film festivals, it also witnessed Yami’s performance that was worth praising.

In the Netflix film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Yami Gautam skillfully embodied the character of Neha Grover, an air hostess with nuanced layers to her personality. The actress seamlessly transitioned into a more complex and morally ambiguous portrayal, as the narrative unfolded. With the film, Yami gave an OTT entertainer that really captivated audiences with its interesting narrative. After that, comes OMG 2 where Yami brought a strong character on the screen with a strong story for the audience. The film also gave the actress her 4th 100 Cr. film.

Enjoying the purple patch of her career, Yami’s amazing choice of scripts is what makes her an audiences’ favourite.