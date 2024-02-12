Yami Gautam praises the real life operation held for Article 370 and wrote, “It was truly one of the most incredible operations”

Yami Gautam is one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema, and her work speaks volumes. The actress, who enjoyed success in 2023, is gearing up for the release of her next ‘Article 370’.

The makers recently unveiled the action-packed and impactful trailer of the Yami Gautam starrer political action thriller that is scheduled for release on February 23rd, 2024.

On 5 August 2019, the Government of India withdrew the special status or autonomy granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir is a region administered by India as a state, which consists of the larger part of Kashmir. This region has been the subject of dispute among India, Pakistan, and China since its inception.

Yami Gautam starrer ‘Article 370’ showcases the actual issue on the big screens.

Yami Gautam praised the operation Article 370 on social media and wrote,

“Thanks Akhilesh Ji!

It was truly one of the most incredible operations where so many different agencies came together to pull off an impossible task that changed the destiny of Indian, that too without anyone getting wind of it.

Excited to show our audiences the events that you have mentioned and a lot more in our film, especially the bold actions taken by the lady NIA officer! 🇮🇳🙏🏻

#Article370”

A journalist Akhilesh Kumar Singh who has written a detailed article on the same issue, tagged Yami Gautam into his post which says:

Yami Gautam’s response has flooded her comment section with positive response from the netizens and they wrote,

In the upcoming film “Article 370”, Yami Gautam plays the role of an intelligence officer named Autam. The trailer shows her on a mission to end terrorism in Kashmir, and Yami’s intense performance has left a strong impression on the viewers. Her appearance and dramatic delivery in the trailer perfectly embody the character she is playing.

Yami Gautam, a leading actress, has taken on an action role in her career for the first time and has fully immersed herself in the character, portraying it with responsibility and sincerity. Along with her powerful performance as an intelligence officer, the film also provides a strong combination of content and a sense of patriotism that is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Yami Gautam, who is known for her versatile roles, is portraying an intelligence officer in this upcoming film. She will be navigating the complicated and delicate web of political intrigue and national security. The story is based on true events and promises to be a captivating and powerful cinematic experience for the audience.

‘Article 370’ is said to be another exciting film from the leading actress, and it promises another solid performance combined with adrenaline rush, thrills, and powerful content.

The film, directed by Aaditya Suhas and Jambhale also features Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar and Irawati Harshe Mayadev.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam will also be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.