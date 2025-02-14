‘Dhoom Dhaam’ Review: A Wedding, a Chase, and a Whole Lot of Haste!

Dhoom Dhaam

Rating – *** (3/5)

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Yami Gautam Dhar, Eijaz Khan, Mukul Chadha & more

Directed by: Rishab Seth

Produced by: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar

Just as romcoms periodically demand reinvention, caper chase films—especially those featuring a newlywed couple on the run—are in dire need of a fresh perspective. With limited narrative routes to explore, these stories often find themselves spinning in predictable circles, diminishing the novelty that makes them exciting. Netflix’s latest outing, Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi, takes on this challenge, weaving familiar tropes with a few surprises along the way.

We are introduced to Veer (Pratik Gandhi), a mild-mannered, rule-abiding veterinarian whose arranged marriage to the fearless and free-spirited Koyal (Yami Gautam Dhar) is set in motion with alarming immediacy. A lavish wedding later, just as they settle into their first night, two intimidating strangers crash into their hotel room with a cryptic demand: “Where is Charlie?” And just like that, the madness begins—frantic chase sequences, high-speed car pursuits, and a relentless quest to uncover the truth behind ‘Charlie,’ all while Koyal remains in her shaadi ka joda and Veer in his sherwani. What starts as a romantic getaway quickly spirals into a chaotic rollercoaster of deception, danger, and unexpected revelations.

In a film like this, expecting airtight logic is a futile exercise, and I was prepared to critique it on that very front. The question lingers—why would a woman as fiercely independent as Koyal agree to an arranged marriage with a stranger, without so much as a background check? But once you set aside such logical inconsistencies, Dhoom Dhaam delivers a surprisingly entertaining ride, largely carried by the effortless charisma of its leads.

The contrast between Veer’s litany of fears—acrophobia, claustrophobia, vertigo, and obsessive adherence to rules—and Koyal’s audacious, thrill-seeking nature may seem like a formulaic opposites-attract dynamic, but their interplay feels organic, even when subtlety is nowhere to be found. Director Rishab Seth makes a conscious choice to amplify the film’s tone—opting for broad, exaggerated humor and even squeezing in some pointed social commentary. Koyal’s impassioned monologue on the struggles women face in a male-dominated world, while well-intentioned, lands with an awkward thud, feeling shoehorned into the narrative rather than seamlessly integrated. Meanwhile, the grand whodunit—centring around corrupt cops and a ₹10 crore heist—lacks the punch needed to elevate the stakes. However, the film thrives on its relentless energy, ensuring that the misadventures of this newly married couple hit their emotional beats more often than not.

Yami Gautam Dhar continues her streak of redefining expectations, shattering past perceptions and carving a niche for herself in unconventional roles. Her performance as Koyal is unhinged yet never forced—her on-screen bravado feels natural, making her every action-packed moment compelling. And then there’s Pratik Gandhi—an actor who has repeatedly proven his chameleonic ability to slip into any role with finesse. As Veer, he oscillates between wide-eyed innocence and accidental heroism with effortless ease, embodying his character’s quirks with pitch-perfect timing.

As the narrative unfolds, the film’s grasp on logic weakens, and the increasing absurdity of the plot developments does little to add weight to the story. The misadventures often feel detached from any real consequence. Yet, what Dhoom Dhaam lacks in depth, it makes up for in sheer entertainment. The sporadic comedic gold, its action sequences’ kinetic energy, and its leads’ undeniable charm make this a breezy, enjoyable caper.

Not every film demands meticulous scrutiny—sometimes, all you need is a little reckless abandon. Dhoom Dhaam delivers just that, inviting you to buckle up, throw logic out the window, and enjoy the wild, madcap ride.