Yami Gautam relishes 11 years of Hindi debut film 'Vicky Donor'

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Apr,2023 13:26:30
Yami Gautam Dhar is currently one of the top actresses of Bollywood and has always won the hearts of the audience with her outstanding performances. While the actress truly proved her mettle as an actor with back-to-back amazing performances in A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Recently her Hindi debut film ‘Vicky Donor’ has completed 11 years and the actress has brought a perfect moment to relish this day.

Taking to her social media, Yami shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen enjoying on the beachside. While marking the 11 years of her Hindi debut film ‘Vicky Donor’, she jotted down the caption –

“Maahiya vi aa gaya te goggle de pichche chuppi akhiyaan da Noor vi barkaraar👻❤️

Forever grateful to Shoojit da & Juhi for seeing their ‘Ashima’ in me.
Gratitude towards my producers- Ronnie Lahiri, John , Ram, Eros.
My very talented co-actors- Ayushmann, Annu ji, Dolly ji, Kamlesh ji, late Jayanta Da, Swaroopa ji
Sweetest Veera & the best team of A.Ds

And a big heartfelt thank you to the audience for giving us the courage to always follow our gut & believe in making path-breaking choices 🙏🏻
#11yearsofVICKYDONOR ❤️”

Yami Gautam relishes 11 years of Hindi debut film 'Vicky Donor' 800023

Released in 2012, Vicky Donor was Yami’s Hindi debut film in which she played the character of Ashima Roy, the love interest of Vicky played by Ayushmann Khurrana. With the release of the film, Yami received great reviews from the audience and critics. Having chosen a bold subject in her debut film, Yami gave an example of the strong perspective that she maintains on the screen in her films even today. It’s indeed a result of her bold choices that her filmography is well-studded with different kinds of films in which the actress presented a strong subject to the audience all of her own, giving a testament to her brilliant acting acumen.

While we have seen Yami’s amazing performance in her last release Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, she will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar.

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

