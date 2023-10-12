Movies | Releases

Yami Gautam shoots for next in North India for over 50 days!

12 Oct,2023 20:55:06
Yami Gautam is embarking on an exciting new journey as she begins shooting for her next film in North India. The talented actress is all set to spend the next 50 days stationed in this serene region, away from her Mumbai home. While specific details about the project remain undisclosed, Yami Gautam is thrilled to be shooting up north, a place she has a deep fondness for due to its natural beauty and tranquility, providing her with an escape from the bustling city life.

Reveals a source, “Yami Gautam is shooting for her upcoming film in North India and will be filming there for the next 50 days. The project promises to be one that continues to showcase Yami’s prowess as a performer and a formal announcement will be made soon.”

Yami Gautam’s career has been on a meteoric rise. Her work speaks volume and right from her debut, she has been everyone’s favourite. Having impressed the audiences on both the mediums of entertainment, digital and OTT with a string of successful ventures in the world of OTT, including “Lost” and “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.” Notably, and her theatrical release, ‘OMG 2,’ managed to cross the coveted 150 crore benchmark, firmly establishing her as a box-office draw.

Having taken up distinctive roles of various genres, her wide range of talent knows no limits.The audiences always look after her performance and crave to watch the beautiful actress on- screen.

Yami’s dream run is far from over, as she has “Dhoom Dham” in the pipeline along with this unannounced project.

