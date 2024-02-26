Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 became the first female oriented film of 2024 to breach the whooping 15.20 crores numbers in only two days

The film starring Yami Gautam not Only opened with the positive reception, it also started the box office journey on the fantastic note. On the opening day, it surprised everyone with the collection of 6.12 crores and carrying forward the positive word of mouth, the numbers for the second day grown up with huge margin. The film on the second day collected 9.08 crores at the ticket window. With this collection, the two days total of the film stands at 15.20 crores, which also ensures a blockbuster run for the film in coming days.

Taking to the social media, Yami Gautam expressed her gratitude to the audiences and jotted down a caption which says,

“Please accept my heartfelt gratitude with folded hands🙏🏻

हमारे देश की जनता को धन्यवाद 😇”

Yami Gautam has sufficient star power to drive a film. Moreover, she is also an accomplished performer to which audiences love to watch on-screen. Her performance as Zooni Haksar in Article 370 is testimony to the fact that she is capable of doing every kind of character.

The actress has left a solid mark on the audiences hearts with her performance and in action episodes, dramatic sequence and the climax sequence she stood brilliant. The leading lady of the film carried the entire film on her shoulder.

There is no doubt that Yami Gautam is a versatile actress and time and again she has proven the same with films like Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga, Lost , URI , A Thursday and her last theatrical release OMG 2.

Meanwhile on the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Dhoom Dhaam.