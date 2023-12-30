Yami Gautam throws light on the turning point of her career! Deets inside

Yami Gautam Dhar is on a constant spree of delivering back-to-back prolific performances and proving her box office mettle. The actress right from her successful debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ continued to pave a successful journey in the Indian Cinema and never looked back. The year 2023 turned out to be fantastic for the leading actress with consecutive back-to-back successes on theatrical and digital platforms, she shines in every project she appears in and delivered a constructive performance in, ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, and her latest release ‘OMG 2, which was a blockbuster theatrically and earned 150 crores at the box office. All the films and the subjects were liked by the audiences and the masses are excited to see more of her on the big screens in 2024.

In a recent interview, Yami Gautam spoke about her journey at the Indian Box Office and said, “I see this whole phase as a process of evolving and fortunately, before the pandemic struck, I had two important theatrical releases, URI- the surgical strike and Bala. To get a role like the one in Bala was so different. I don’t think we have enough well-written comedy parts for actresses. These films opened up the box office, and for me, they opened avenues and gave other directors ideas on what more they could explore with me as an actor. After that, I did A Thursday, Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Lost, and OMG 2. For me, the whole idea of choosing films is not about filling in some dates in my calendar and doing one film after the other. I need to feel that the work I am choosing is taking me ahead, not just from the box office point of view, though I understand that is critical, too. I need to know that the work I choose has something new to offer and the potential to connect with the audience.”

Continuing the same, Yami was asked were URI and Bala were turning points in her career, the actress responded by saying, “Yes, URI and Bala were turning points in my career. Those films allowed everyone to see my potential from a new lens”

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in a caper comedy film named, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ as well as an untitled film that she recently gave a sneak peek into through social media!