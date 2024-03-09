Yami Gautam’s Article 370 received praises from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh! The actress expressed her gratitude”

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 has been creating waves across the nation ever since its release. The film received positive word of mouth from the audiences and made a big impact on the nation. The audience praised Yami’s performance in the film and hailed the dedication and perfection she showed in the character of Zooni Haksar.

It is well known that the film is based on true events and presents historical moments on-screen. The buzz for the film continues to rise even and after receiving the praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the film now bestowed with the praises from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who recently watched the film heaped praises on Yami Gautam’s Article 370.

Responding to the words from Rajnath Singh ji , Yami Gautam said on her social media, “Extremely thankful to our honourable Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh ji for his words of appreciation 🙏🏻🇮🇳

#Article370.”

The words coming in from prominent figures is a proud moment for the talented actress Yami Gautam and the entire team of Article 370.

The film is registering a large number of audiences coming to the theatres and Yami Gautam’s extraordinary performance is making noises. The actress has left a solid mark with her performance as Zooni Haksar in the film and is receiving endless love and positive responses for her performance.

The high-octane action political drama, starring Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and is produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar under B62 Studios has proved to be a huge success at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Dhoom Dhaam.