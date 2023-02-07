Arbaaz Khan’s GF Giorgia Andriani walks by pool in itty-bitty black bikini, watch

Popular model and Instagram influencer Giorgia Andriani has now taken the internet by storm with her preppy hot photos on Instagram, where she shared pictures from her pool day out on a Sunday. The star looked absolutely stunning as she wore a tiny black bikini avatar, basking under the winter sun. Leaving fans all wooed up, Giorgia didn’t fail to drip off with sensuality.

In the first picture we can see her relaxing by the pool side, flaunting her gorgeous curves clicking the selfie. She went on to share pictures from her pool day out leaving fans wowed.

In the third one there’s a video, where, we can see her taking a walk by the pool wearing a sheer lacy black bikini bralette teamed with a thong tiny matching bikini. She teamed it off with her long wavy hair and a black sunglass.

In the second picture that she shared we can see her posing by the pool while keeping her back to the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Giorgia wrote, “Sunny Sunday” looks like she had her Sunday at its utmost best! Are you getting goals?

Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the ultra-hot series on her Instagram, netizens flooded in with comments and praises. One wrote, “this is the reason for increasing temperature day by day”, another wrote, “Urfi will getting tough competition from you..😂”, a third one wrote, “Hottiee” along with love heart emojis.

However, not all were impressed with the photos on social media, one called her out for ‘polluting’ young minds, “Behen yahi sab reh chuka hai bs dikhane ko aur famous hone ko , talent toh hai ni tumhare pass ☕”