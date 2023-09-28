Movies | Photos

Disha Patani And Giorgia Andriani Slay In Satin Saree With Plunge-neck Blouse Design, See Photos

The Bollywood divas Disha Patani and Giorgio Andriani recently embraced her desi-ness in a satin saree with a plunge neck blouse. Check out the Instagram Photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Sep,2023
The shiny satin sarees are keeping up with the trend. Whether drape it in a sizzling avatar or look glamorous at events, this shiny fabric’s elegance is undeniable. In recent photos on their Instagram handle, Bollywood divas known for their bold fashion embrace their ethnicity in satin sarees with plunge-neck blouses.

Disha Patani In Pastel Brown Satin Saree

The ever-charming Disha Patani wows with her sizzling look in a pastel brown saree from the famous fashion designer Tanya Ghavri. The pastel stones and motif embellished blouse accentuates her beautiful shoulders and sultry collarbones with jaw-dropping plunge-neck details. Disha defines her picturesque figure by pairing the thin gold border satin saree with the stunning blouse. She pairs her look with long gold jhumkas to add the glamour quotient. She left her hair open, smokey eyes and nude lips to complete her attractive style. And we cannot get over her slaying sensuousness.

Giorgio Andriani In Lime Green Satin Saree

On the other hand, Giorgio dons a beautiful green satin saree from the clothing brand Kalki Fashion. The thin slip blouse with extreme plunge-neck details gives a sense of sensuality. Not to forget the bow detailing on her blouse, which looks trendy. The satin saree, with ruffle pleats, elevates her overall appearance. But wait, there is more! With her messy bun, smokey purple-licious eyes, and matter lips look complementing. With the diamond embellished earrings, she adds sparkle.

Whose look did you like more, Disha Patani or Giorgio Andriani? Let us know in the comments.

