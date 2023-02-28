Claire Foy turned heads with her sheer Prada gown look in the hue ochre at the SAG Awards. The actress stepped on the red carpet in the shiny golden gown, glowing on the edge and beauty. Shining bright in the Prada gown, her co-star Jessie Becky got it on the edge with her preppy Dior look in a glittery glamourous gown. Scroll down beneath to read more as we decode their fashion updos for the ceremony:

In the pictures, we can see Claire Foy looking absolutely stunning in a sheer Prada yellow plunging neckline gown. The actress completed the look with a sleek sideparted hairbun. She completed her makeup with dewy bright eyes, filled-in eyebrows, red bright lips. She completed the look with a sheer diamond neck piece and a matching clutch in hand. She posed for the shutterbugs with a beautiful gorgeous smile on face.

She attended the red carpet alongside her costar Jessie Becky, who looked stunning in her silver glittery glam gown from the racks o Dior. She completed her look with short red blunt hairdo. For makeup, Jessie picked up a minimal makeover look and rounded the gown off with a pair of diamond ear studs.

Just Jared sharing the pictures wrote, “#ClaireFoy shines in custom @prada alongside costar #JessieBuckley in @dior for the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where this year’s best performances in movies and television are celebrated.”

Are you in love with their Prada Vs Dior epitome at the awards' night? Who remains your favourite out of the two?