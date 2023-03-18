The South Korean actress is well-recognized for her beauty and is among the most recognizable figures in the K-drama business. Numerous people in the beauty industry have remarked on her skin’s apparent radiance and the perfection of her face from every aspect.

Several cosmetic companies, including Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Etude House, and Vital Beautie, have used Song Hye-Kyo as an ambassador. She continues to attract attention for her timeless beauty and the identity of her beauty secrets to people worldwide. Here are some skincare practices she does to keep her beautiful face, from ginseng water to sheet masks; have a look below –

Skincare regimen of Song Hye-Kyo: The key to her perfect complexion

1. She swears on these skincare products

The fact that Song Hye-Kyo uses Sulwhasoo skincare products is obvious, given that she served as the company’s first brand ambassador and creative inspiration. She is strongly committed to the company and the ginseng line in particular.

The renowned Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Water is the first step in the Descendants of the Sun actress’ skincare regimen. She then uses the Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng line’s serum, cream, and mask.

Like all Korean women, she enjoys using a sheet mask to finish her skincare routine. The next morning, her skin is firm, hydrated, and glowing thanks to this simple routine.

2. Regular Facials For Elegant Ageing

With filming and brand photo shoots, the actress has a busy schedule. So it should not surprise us that she lacks the time for routine facials. However, she is careful with her skincare routine and gets facials on her off days to delay aging.

A facial is a part of Song Hye-Kyo’s skincare regimen whenever she can squeeze one into her hectic schedule.

Although aging is a natural process, the skin will change in various ways. To help her skin age gracefully, the best she can do is have facials as frequently as possible.

3. She Finishes Off Her Final Rinse With Milk

Song Hye-Kyo uses milk as the final step in her washing process, another component of her skincare regimen. After her regular cleaning routine, she uses warm milk as her last rinse.

The That Winter, The Wind Blows actress lukewarms the milk to her preferred comfort level before pouring it on her face. Due to the lactic acid in the milk, this procedure eliminates all dead skin cells, giving her skin a smooth, radiant appearance.

Song Hye-Kyo practices daily exercise and good nutrition in addition to her skincare routine. A demanding filming schedule can be hard on the skin. So she often does yoga and makes an effort to walk or run around the Han River for as long as possible to relieve the stress of a busy schedule.

The 41-year-old actress observes a noticeable difference in her skin whenever she works out, especially after sweating it out. Song Hye-Kyo’s skincare regimen demonstrates that her radiant inner self gives her a perfect complexion, not only skincare products.