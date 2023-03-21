Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo are popular South Korean actors who have gained international recognition for their work in Korean dramas and films. Hyun Bin, whose real name is Kim Tae-pyung, was born on September 25, 1982. He debuted acting in 2003 and has since appeared in numerous television dramas and films. He gained widespread recognition for his roles in “My Name Is Kim Sam-soon” and “Secret Garden” dramas.

Song Hye Kyo, born on November 22, 1981, made her acting debut in 1996 and has since become one of the most well-known actresses in South Korea. She has starred in several popular dramas, including “Autumn in My Heart,” “Full House,” and “Descendants of the Sun.”

Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo have worked together on a television drama series called “Worlds Within.” In the series, Hyun Bin plays the role of Jung Ji-oh, a sound engineer, while Song Hye Kyo plays the role of Joo Joon-young, a drama producer. The series depicts their romantic relationship and the challenges they face in their careers.

About Their Relationship

Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo were romantically linked in real life but never publicly confirmed their relationship. However, in 2011, Hyun Bin and Song Hye Gyo, as well as the numerous shippers they have around the globe: The two actors appear to have decided to part ways. AM Entertainment, Hyun Bin’s entertainment company, made a formal announcement about his relationship status. The declaration was made one day after Hyun Bin left for the Marines. It also follows months of rumors in the media because Hyun Bin neglected to name Song Hye Gyo in his speech of appreciation at the SBS Drama Awards earlier this year.

What do you think about Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo’s relationship? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.

Source: Soompi