ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Times when Hyun Bin showcased his ‘true-care’ for wife Son Ye-Jin in public

Hyun Bin and wife Son Ye-Jin’s cute moments in public will leave you enticed, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 00:35:52
Times when Hyun Bin showcased his ‘true-care’ for wife Son Ye-Jin in public

The two stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin have stolen hearts with their sizzling chemistry in popular TV dramas and films such as “Crash Landing on You,” “The Negotiation,” and “The Last Princess.” Fans have long speculated about a possible romance between the two since their time filming “The Negotiation” in 2017, but the rumors were denied at the time.

Fast forward to 2021, and the couple made headlines when they finally confirmed their relationship, sending their supporters into a frenzy of excitement. Their love story has become one of the most talked-about in the Korean entertainment industry, with fans eagerly following their every move.

Despite their hectic schedules, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin continue to support each other’s projects and spend quality time together whenever they can. It’s a heartwarming sight that’s sure to make their fans’ hearts skip a beat. Keep an eye out for this charming couple as they continue to capture the attention of audiences worldwide!

Hyun Bin’s caring moments towards wife Son Ye-Jin

Recently, the couple hit to the headlines as they celebrated their one-year anniversary in Japan recently. Their pictures from the country went viral in no time amongst their fans. However, while that already gave butterflies in our stomach, here we have shared some more adorable moments of the duo, where we could see Hyun Bin’s true care approach for his wife Son Ye-Jin.

Check out the video below-

In the video, we can see Hyun Bin helping his wife with the big heavy luggage as they come out from the airport. In the second segment we can see Hyun Bin grabbing his wife’s hand and making her stand on a safer size as a train passes by.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics
Hyun Bin’s Street style is what you shouldn’t miss this month! see pics
Hyun Bin’s Street style is what you shouldn’t miss this month! see pics
Hyun Bin extends heartfelt post on ASTRO’s Moon Bin’s demise
Hyun Bin extends heartfelt post on ASTRO’s Moon Bin’s demise
Hyun Bin’s all time dapper suit looks, pictures inside
Hyun Bin’s all time dapper suit looks, pictures inside
Hyun Bin is all praises for wife Son Ye-Jin’s work, says ‘feel great charm and thrill’
Hyun Bin is all praises for wife Son Ye-Jin’s work, says ‘feel great charm and thrill’
Travel Jacket, Knitwear and more: Hyun Bin’s fashion preferences
Travel Jacket, Knitwear and more: Hyun Bin’s fashion preferences
Latest Stories
5 Intriguing Facts About Pranali Rathod You Must Know
5 Intriguing Facts About Pranali Rathod You Must Know
Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen Ft. Hina Khan
Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen Ft. Hina Khan
Blackpink Rose is the boss in black, see pics
Blackpink Rose is the boss in black, see pics
Watch: Venkatesh Iyer takes stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in KKR Vs RCB, video goes viral
Watch: Venkatesh Iyer takes stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in KKR Vs RCB, video goes viral
Shantanu Maheshwari On Falling In Love With A Vampire
Shantanu Maheshwari On Falling In Love With A Vampire
Why Is Aashiqui 2 The Only Bonafide Hit Of Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Career?
Why Is Aashiqui 2 The Only Bonafide Hit Of Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Career?
Read Latest News