The most adored couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, have headed to Japan to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The couple was reportedly spotted at a luxe hotel in Japan. The pictures went viral quickly; fans could not stop gushing over the gorgeous love birds.

As per a report by All K-pop, according to online users, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were allegedly spotted at a hotel in Japan. The accounts quickly spread rumours that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin had chosen to travel to Japan to commemorate their first marriage anniversary while Hyun Bin was there to attend the opening of a limited-edition pop-up store for the designer brand “Loro Piana.”

For the unversed, this was Hyun Bin’s first official visit to Japan for promotional purposes in about five years, so Japanese media outlets were additionally on high alert throughout the morning. Hyun Bin was moved by the more than 1,000 of his fans who had gathered outside the venue.

Son Ye Jin’s agency confirmed it on social media on 14th April, asserting, “Son Ye Jin visited Japan at the same time as her husband Hyun Bin for his official schedules, and she will return to Korea later today.”

Work Front

Hyun Bin debuted as an actor with the K-drama ‘Bodyguard’, but his breakthrough came in 2005 with a role in the comedy series “My Name is Kim Sam-soon,” which was a massive success in South Korea and other Asian nations. Ever since then, the actor bagged several roles in popular K-dramas and motion pictures, such as “Secret Garden,” “Crash Landing on You,” “The Negotiation,” and “The Swindlers.”