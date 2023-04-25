ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin developed feelings for each other after they worked together in Crash Landing on You, check out their most candid moments below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Apr,2023 00:02:40
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics

The K-drama world was set ablaze on New Year’s Day 2021 when the news broke that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin were officially a couple. The rumours about their relationship had been brewing since they starred together in the hit drama “Crash Landing on You”. Dispatch, the well-known Korean media outlet, reported that the couple had been dating for about eight months.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics 800187

It all started in 2011 when Son Ye-jin appeared in Hyun Bin’s “Secret Garden” drama. Although they did not meet on set, their paths would cross again in 2017 when they were confirmed to star in the movie “The Negotiation”. Their chemistry was undeniable, and their fans were thrilled when they both won the Most Popular Actor and Actress Awards at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2020.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics 800188

The buzz around their potential relationship only intensified when Son Ye-jin posted photos with her co-star on Instagram. They were seen celebrating Hyun Bin’s birthday together amid the movie promotions.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics 800189

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics 800190

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics 800191

After that, Finally, the confirmation came from their agencies, Vast Entertainment and MS Team Entertainment, that the two stars had indeed developed feelings for each other after filming for “Crash Landing on You” and had decided to date. The news sent shockwaves through the industry, and fans worldwide celebrated the happy couple.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics 800192

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics 800193

Hyun Bin Work Front

He began his acting career in 2003 with a minor role in the television series “Bodyguard” and gained recognition for his performance in the 2005 drama “My Name is Kim Sam-soon”. He has since appeared in many successful dramas, including “Secret Garden” (2010), “My Lovely Sam-soon” (2005), and “Crash Landing on You” (2019-2020).

Son Ye-Jin Work Front

She began her acting career in 2000 and gained popularity for her performances in films like “The Classic” (2003) and “A Moment to Remember” (2004). Son Ye Jin has also appeared in numerous successful dramas, including “Summer Scent” (2003), “Something in the Rain” (2018), and “Crash Landing on You” (2019-2020), where she starred alongside Hyun Bin.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hyun Bin’s Street style is what you shouldn’t miss this month! see pics
Hyun Bin’s Street style is what you shouldn’t miss this month! see pics
Hyun Bin extends heartfelt post on ASTRO’s Moon Bin’s demise
Hyun Bin extends heartfelt post on ASTRO’s Moon Bin’s demise
Hyun Bin’s all time dapper suit looks, pictures inside
Hyun Bin’s all time dapper suit looks, pictures inside
Hyun Bin is all praises for wife Son Ye-Jin’s work, says ‘feel great charm and thrill’
Hyun Bin is all praises for wife Son Ye-Jin’s work, says ‘feel great charm and thrill’
Travel Jacket, Knitwear and more: Hyun Bin’s fashion preferences
Travel Jacket, Knitwear and more: Hyun Bin’s fashion preferences
Hyun Bin to celebrate one year anniversary with wife Son Ye Jin in Japan
Hyun Bin to celebrate one year anniversary with wife Son Ye Jin in Japan
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mr. Khurana sees Rajveer as Palki’s perfect partner
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
Exclusive: Ayesha Kapoor joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang's Raazz Mahal
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
The Best Of Varun Dhawan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
"Deepika Has The Right To Ask For.....," Actress Madhoo Raises Voice Against Inequality In B-town
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal; joins the cast of short film Suno Toh
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair quits Raazz Mahal; joins the cast of short film Suno Toh
Read Latest News