Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s unseen candid moments, see pics

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin developed feelings for each other after they worked together in Crash Landing on You, check out their most candid moments below-

The K-drama world was set ablaze on New Year’s Day 2021 when the news broke that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin were officially a couple. The rumours about their relationship had been brewing since they starred together in the hit drama “Crash Landing on You”. Dispatch, the well-known Korean media outlet, reported that the couple had been dating for about eight months.

It all started in 2011 when Son Ye-jin appeared in Hyun Bin’s “Secret Garden” drama. Although they did not meet on set, their paths would cross again in 2017 when they were confirmed to star in the movie “The Negotiation”. Their chemistry was undeniable, and their fans were thrilled when they both won the Most Popular Actor and Actress Awards at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2020.

The buzz around their potential relationship only intensified when Son Ye-jin posted photos with her co-star on Instagram. They were seen celebrating Hyun Bin’s birthday together amid the movie promotions.

After that, Finally, the confirmation came from their agencies, Vast Entertainment and MS Team Entertainment, that the two stars had indeed developed feelings for each other after filming for “Crash Landing on You” and had decided to date. The news sent shockwaves through the industry, and fans worldwide celebrated the happy couple.

Hyun Bin Work Front

He began his acting career in 2003 with a minor role in the television series “Bodyguard” and gained recognition for his performance in the 2005 drama “My Name is Kim Sam-soon”. He has since appeared in many successful dramas, including “Secret Garden” (2010), “My Lovely Sam-soon” (2005), and “Crash Landing on You” (2019-2020).

Son Ye-Jin Work Front

She began her acting career in 2000 and gained popularity for her performances in films like “The Classic” (2003) and “A Moment to Remember” (2004). Son Ye Jin has also appeared in numerous successful dramas, including “Summer Scent” (2003), “Something in the Rain” (2018), and “Crash Landing on You” (2019-2020), where she starred alongside Hyun Bin.