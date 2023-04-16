Hyun Bin‘s career took off with his role as a lovable leading man in “My Name is Kim Sam-soon,” and he has since won over fans with his performances in popular dramas such as “Secret Garden” and “Crash Landing on You.”

Not only is Hyun Bin an exceptional actor, but he’s also received several accolades, including the prestigious Grand Prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards, cementing his status as one of South Korea’s top actors. With his fans’ undying support, it’s no wonder why he’s considered a heartthrob in the Korean entertainment industry.

However, the actor remains one of the most celebrated actors in the globe also is known for his fashion deck ups. Time and again he has given his fans some rampant fashion goals with his classy lookbooks. Owing to that, here is this one time, when in an interview he opened up about his own fashion preferences. The actor talked about his favourite brand in the interview, ‘Loro Piana’ and also added on his go-to fashion staples from the brand. He said, “I personally like the Traveller Jacket, including the knitwear, and I’m keeping an eye on this season’s shoes, which look very comfortable.” as quoted by Soompi. The interview was with Dazed Magazine.

