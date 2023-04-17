Are you a fan of K-dramas? If you are, then you’re probably familiar with the adorable couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who captured the hearts of viewers worldwide with their undeniable chemistry in the hit series Crash Landing On You. But did you know that their love story started way before they even worked together on that show?

Believe it or not, fate seemed to have a hand in bringing these two together. They had several chance encounters and unplanned meetings before finally sharing the screen in their 2018 movie, The Negotiation. But what’s even more fascinating is that Hyun Bin apparently manifested his desire to work with Son Ye-jin again after that film. And as we all know, the rest is history.

Their love story is definitely one for the books, and it’s no surprise that fans can’t get enough of this real-life couple. From their first on-screen appearance to their fairytale-like wedding last year, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s story is proof that true love can exist even in the world of showbiz.

Talking to Esquire Korea, Hyun Bin said, “There are times when I feel great charm and thrill from seeing the actor opposite me show unexpected acting. There’s also a thrill to my own reaction to that acting. While filming ‘The Negotiation,’ I saw that in Son Ye-jin, so I thought, ‘I want to try working with her again.’”, he added, “At the time, [we had filmed separately], so I wanted to try acting with her in the same space, making eye contact, and breathing the same air, and that opportunity came quickly.”