Hyun Bin, whose real name is Kim Tae-pyung, was born in Seoul, South Korea. Hyun Bin made his acting debut in 2003 and has since become one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea. Hyun has appeared in many popular dramas and films, including “My Name is Kim Sam-soon,” “Secret Garden,” and “The Negotiation.” He has won numerous awards for his acting, including the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor.

Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin are both popular actors from South Korea who have gained widespread fame both domestically and internationally. They recently gained attention for their on-screen chemistry in the hit K-drama “Crash Landing on You,” where they played the lead roles. The Crash landing has moved the audience On You show original fiction and true love tales. In addition, individual stories with Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are prominent in K-dramas. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in February 2022.

Hyun Bin And Son Ye-Jin’s Selfie Picture

Son Ye-Jin donned brown attire, while Hyun Bin wore a blue and white turtleneck outfit. Hyun Bin styled his hair messily. Son Ye-jin arranged her hair in a simple side-parted straight style. She used light brown eyeshadow, thin-stroke dramatic eyeliner, and light pink glossy lipstick for her makeup. They both had gorgeous smiles on their faces in the photograph. Hyun Bin captioned his Instagram post, “Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world @yejinhand #hyunbin #yejinhand #binjin #crashlandingonyou #현빈.”

Hyun Bin’s Upcoming Jung E Movie

Jung E is a South Korean science fiction movie directed and written by Yeon Sang-ho that was released in 2023 and starred Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-Joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo. Kang Soo-yeon, who died before the film’s premiere, makes his farewell cameo. It debuted on Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Son Ye-Jin’s Upcoming Project

On the work front, Son Ye-Jin will be featured in the Road to Boston film. It will be released in theatres in September 2023.

Did you like seeing Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s adorable selfie appearance? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.