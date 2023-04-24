Hyun Bin’s Street style is what you shouldn’t miss this month! see pics

Hyun Bin’s fashion decks have always been amusing, and here are the times, when the Korean actor gave us goals with his style files in street fashion

South Korean heartthrob and popular actor, Hyun Bin, is known not just for his charming looks and impeccable acting skills but also for his trendy fashion choices that make fans swoon. With his exceptional fashion sense, Hyun Bin has been making waves in the fashion industry, inspiring people with his versatile and timeless style.

Hyun Bin has been seen sporting a range of fashion styles over the years, and each look has left a lasting impression on his fans. From formal suits to casual streetwear, the actor has an innate ability to carry off any outfit with panache. Owing to that, here we have shared instances when the actor startled with his stylish looks in street fashion wears.

HYUN BIN x UNDER ARMOUR

When the actor was seen in a stylish white padded down jacket that he topped on his stylish t-shirt and clubbed it with black jeans, he completed the look with a pair of stylish white sneakers. The actor’s hair looked on point as he prepped it up with a messy hairdo.

Another look from the same brand collaboration that got us all stunned is this one. We can see the actor wearing a teal blue padded jacket topped with a stylish matching hued coat. He completed the look with blue trousers, a pair of sneakers and messy hair.

Caught on streets

Here’s when the actor was spotted on the streets taking a casual stroll. We can see him wearing a stylish white casual t-shirt. He teamed it with stylish black pants. He completed the look with a pair of dope sneakers, a stylish black sunglass and gelled hairdo.

