Hema Malini, a popular Bollywood actress, and resident of Mumbai, understands how traveling in Mumbai can be time-consuming. Hence, the Metro is the best option to go anywhere as early as possible. Recently, the legendary star decided to commute via Metro.

Hema Malini Enjoys Metro Ride

Hema surprised commuters as she was spotted traveling in the Mumbai Metro. The actor-turned-politician shared pictures and videos showcasing her recent Metro ride. She wrote: “I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr.”

After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!

Hema Shares About Her Pleasurable Experience

She shared in a second post, “After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public.”

In the video, the actress wearing a pink shirt and white trousers. Fellow commuters inside the Mumbai Metro were seen taking selfies with her. Check the video below!