Hollywood actresses never fail in fashion, along with their versatility in acting. Their red-carpet appearances often keep them in the headlines. Irrespective of their profession, whether actresses, singers, or models, the diva always present themselves in fashion at events. And such is the Wednesday web series Fame Jenna Ortega and Cara Delevingne. They both attended the SAG Awards recently. So let’s take a fashion battle between them, comparing their black dress at the event and how they embraced their look.

Wednesday fame, the Wednesday Addams, aka Jenna Ortega, has been in the limelight since her show became Netflix most watched series. Her appearances at Red Carpet have always been the talk of the town, and so did this time too, when Jenna Ortega a couple of days ago appeared on the red carpet of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 in a black leather Valentino gown. Her minimal accessorizing, with the plain chain necklace and hoop earrings, elevated her look. At the same time, the mesmerizing eye makeup, nude lips, and wavy hairstyle glammed her appearance.

On the other hand, actress and model Cara Delevingne sported a dramatic black gown from the designer Carolina Herrera. The long dress has a slit in front paired with chic pants, and a rose on her bust looks attention-grabbing. A diamond necklace, stud earrings, bold lips, and a clean hairstyle added to her glamorous look. She walked through the red carpet, flaunting her sassy style and wavy her long gown in style.

Comparing both taking one name is difficult as they looked their best in different outfits and makeup. Also, they owned their respective looks. In addition, who you like depends on different clothing preferences; some people like vibrant looks, while others think a minimalistic appearance is best.