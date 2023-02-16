Lily Jane Collins is a British-American actress and model who is both American and British. Lily Collins, born in Guildford, Surrey, and raised in Los Angeles, had her cinematic debut at the age of two in the BBC series Growing Pains.

Lily Collins began her acting career in the early 2010s with her breakthrough performance as Snow White in the 2012 film “Mirror Mirror.” Her performance in The Blind Side, the third-highest-grossing picture of 2009, was a watershed point in her career. Lily Collins has been nominated for several awards for her work in film and television, including a Golden Globe nomination for her role in “Emily in Paris.” She is also known for her distinctive eyebrows, which have become a signature of her look.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have been dating since 2019 and married in September 2021. Recently, Lily Collins shared a picture series of herself with her husband, Charlie McDowell, on Valentine’s Day; scroll down to see their appearances.

Lily Collins And Charlie McDowell’s Picture Appearances

In the first image, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are twinning the same costume in a spacesuit with beige and black headgear. In the second image, she shot a video of her husband, Charlie McDowell, dressed in an Alien inflatable costume, demonstrating that Alien had kidnapped him. In the third image, Charlie smiles for the camera while wearing tree leaves on his shoulder. Finally, in the fourth image, Charlie teaches Lily how to ride a bicycle, and she reacts horribly to the camera.

In the next video, she recorded Charlie riding a self-balancing hoverboard. Charlie takes a mirror selfie in all-black clothes in the sixth image. Lily and Charlie kiss each other in the final image. Lily Collins captioned her post, “My handsome, smart, adventurous, and Very funny Valentine. There’s no one who makes me smile or laugh like you do. I adore your heart more than words and am the luckiest lady to be yours today and always. I love you, my one.”

Did you like Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s picture appearance on Valentine’s Day? Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.