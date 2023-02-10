Lily Jane Collins is both an American and a British actress and model. Lily Collins, born in Guildford, Surrey, and raised in Los Angeles, had her film debut at the age of two in the BBC series Growing Pains.

In the late 2000s, Lily Collins began to perform in movies and do modeling more often. Her performance in The Blind Side, the third-highest-grossing film of 2009, represented a watershed moment in her career.

In season 3 of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins returns to the city streets of Paris. The popular Netflix series shot to stardom thanks to its wonderful combination of hilarious humor, salacious scandals, and love romps.

Recently she shared a picture of herself with her husband, Charlie McDowell, having a blast in Scandinavia. Have a look at the gorgeous couple.

Lily Collins’ Scandinavia Getaway Appearance

The ‘Emily in Paris’ actress visits Scandinavia with her husband, Charlie McDowell. Lily Collins seemed to be having a good time in Scandinavia. Lily and Charlie dressed warmly for the cold Scandinavian weather, donning sweaters and woolen jackets. Lily wore a light grey sweatshirt, and Charlie wore a black and white sweatshirt and a black winter cap. She also posted a photo of a Gammeldags fastelavnsbolle sweet dish. In the third image, she added shots of pastel-colored architecture, aesthetically-pleasing interiors. In the fourth image, Charlie McDowell displays his backside and snaps a candid shot. Finally, in the fifth photo, Lily donned a dark grey sweatshirt with light blue jeans and black leather shoes.

She rises, showing off her one-leg shoes, and takes a picture of herself. The images also showed the couple on a boat ride, eating excellent cuisine, standing by the harbor, and cuddling close to each other. She included photos of Charlie posing in front of a monument to her picture carousel. She uploaded a loving photo amid the romantic snow weather in her most recent post. Lily Collins captioned her post, “Smitten in Scandinavia…”

What do you think about Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's Scandinavia Getaway appearance?