Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere has been making rounds on the internet, after the red carpet became a starry affair. What’s more, we got to witness the beautiful couple from H-town, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina who dropped in stunning fashion decks at the red carpet, decking up pastels. The stars posed all smiling for the camera, looking unique at the red carpet in their classic pastel hued adorns.

In the pictures, we can see Sabrina wearing a satin yellow one-shouldered long gown. The star teamed the gown with short sleek hairdo, filled in sleek eyebrows, dewy bold eyes and nude pink lips. On the other hand, Idris can be seen decked up in a stylish green blazer suit that he topped on his white shirt and maroon pants. Idris completed the look with black boots and maroon socks.

The couple looked magically beautiful together as they posed for the picture at the screening’s red carpet. Just Jared sharing the glimpse on their official Instagram account wrote, “Idris Elba & wife Sabrina wore colorful outfits to the premiere of his new movie “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” which hits Netflix on Friday! #IdrisElba

Here take a look at the picture-

Soon after the picture got surfaced online, a fan wrote, “He’s dressed like Shaggy from scooby-do”

Another commented, “ROSES ARE RED VIOLETS ARE BLUE ,AND SUGAR MAY BE SWEET, BUT IT IS NOTHING COMPARED TO YOU”

However, one wasn’t very impressed with their quirky style file, wrote, “His stylist should be fired”

What do you think of this classic pastel play with outfits by this beautiful couple? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned.