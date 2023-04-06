Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest and most respected actresses and performing artistes in the global entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, she started spinning heads of everyone with her work. Slowly and steadily, not just in India ladies and gentlemen, Priyanka Chopra has also done some terrific work in the Hollywood entertainment industry. Things started to change for her immediately after the grand success of ‘Quantico’ and well, ever since then, she’s never really looked back and how.

Priyanka Chopra to share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in her next:

As far as work is concerned, Priyanka Chopra has been doing quite well. Right now, she’s busy gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series titled ‘Citadel’. Amidst all this, we have an update about her new project. As per reports in E Times, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming movie titled ‘Heads Of State’. The movie is set to go on floors in the month of May and it will be directed by Ilya Naishuller. The script has been penned by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. The basic draft was written by Harrison Query as reported by Deadline.

Work Front:

As far as professional work is concerned, Priyanka Chopra next has 'Citadel' releasing soon. Not just that, in Bollywood, she also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' movie alongside the likes of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.