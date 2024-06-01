Luv Ki Arrange Marriage Trailer: Avneet Kaur Surprises With Her Bubbly Character, Check Out Release Date

Avneet Kaur is back with a bang, surprising fans with her witty humour and bubbly personality in her upcoming OTT film, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. The recently released trailer promises an intriguing storyline that will leave the audience wondering what twists and turns await them.

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage Trailer

The trailer starts with Sunny Singh confronting his father, played by Annu Kapoor, who is attracted to every other woman, and Sunny is terrified by this habit of him. On the other hand, Avneet Kaur is a bold, young, and modern-day girl who doesn’t believe in typical Indian girl standards. Sunny’s father comes with a marriage offer for him, but things turn upside down when Avneet and Sunny find each other annoying; however, their parents fall in love with each other. It will be interesting to see what will happen in the end.

Avneet’s bubbly and straightforward personality in the film will delight the audience. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared another poster and wrote, “Attention everyone! Block your calendars for the grandest wedding affair of this season! Aapka intezar rahega. #LuvKiArrangeMarriage trailer out now!”

Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh, starrer Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, is all set to premiere on Zee 5 Original on 14th June. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti. And Ishrat R Khan produced it.