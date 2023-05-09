ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Palak Tiwari Oozes Hotness In Multi-Coloured Tube Top And Mini Skirt

Palak Tiwari wore a multi-coloured tube top with her matching mini skirt for her latest photoshoot. She kept her hair open and make-up nude. The actress looked gorgeous with a pink lip shade and a dangler earring.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 May,2023 15:47:34
Palak Tiwari Oozes Hotness In Multi-Coloured Tube Top And Mini Skirt

Young and talented beauty Palak Tiwari, TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is one of the hottest star kids. She debuted with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak’s beautiful smile and confidence make her even prettier and more attractive. Her versatile looks make everyone’s heart melt. Palak’s wardrobe is perhaps the source of envy for our entire nation

Palak has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress always stuns the audience with her style statement, attire, and bold photoshoots. Palak has been one heck of a risk-taker where fashion is concerned. The lady always opts for colors that have been skipped for the longest time. From her looks that make a statement to her acting skills on-screen, there is nothing that audiences are not loving about Palak. She is attractive, and her hot avatar is always the talk of the town.

Palak knows how to step out in style and give her fans and followers major fashion goals. The enchanting beauty gives insight into her life through her social media pages, and her fans are totally in love with her for that. Recently, Palak took to Instagram and shared her hot photoshoot moment. The actress wore a multi-colored tube top with her matching mini skirt. She kept her hair open and make-up nude. The actress looked gorgeous as ever with a pink lip shade and a dangler earring. Check the photos below!

Palak Tiwari Oozes Hotness In Multi-Coloured Tube Top And Mini Skirt - 0
Palak Tiwari Oozes Hotness In Multi-Coloured Tube Top And Mini Skirt - 1
Palak Tiwari Oozes Hotness In Multi-Coloured Tube Top And Mini Skirt - 2
Palak Tiwari Oozes Hotness In Multi-Coloured Tube Top And Mini Skirt - 3
About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Palak Tiwari Gives Killer Poses In Yellow Bodycon Dress, See Pics
Palak Tiwari Gives Killer Poses In Yellow Bodycon Dress, See Pics
Palak Tiwari stuns in silver metallic gown and emerald necklace set, fans are lovestruck
Palak Tiwari stuns in silver metallic gown and emerald necklace set, fans are lovestruck
It's game on for Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari
It's game on for Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari
KKBKKJ: Palak Tiwari takes over internet by storm, looks gorgeous in silver shimmery deep-neck lehenga
KKBKKJ: Palak Tiwari takes over internet by storm, looks gorgeous in silver shimmery deep-neck lehenga
Shweta Tiwari gives humble shoutout to daughter Palak Tiwari on 'KKBKKJ' release day, check out
Shweta Tiwari gives humble shoutout to daughter Palak Tiwari on 'KKBKKJ' release day, check out
Palak Tiwari Talks About Salman Khan's Protective Rules For His Female Leads
Palak Tiwari Talks About Salman Khan's Protective Rules For His Female Leads
Latest Stories
From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj: Indian cricketers and their cutest moments with wives during IPL
From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj: Indian cricketers and their cutest moments with wives during IPL
Watch: Emotional fan waits whole night to meet Nora Fatehi, see how actress reacted
Watch: Emotional fan waits whole night to meet Nora Fatehi, see how actress reacted
Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in deep-neck brown polka dot dress, fans go bananas
Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in deep-neck brown polka dot dress, fans go bananas
Meet spoiler: Sumeet hides Chiku in Sangwan house
Meet spoiler: Sumeet hides Chiku in Sangwan house
Abhijeet Goenka talks about his liking to playing the 'villain roles'
Abhijeet Goenka talks about his liking to playing the 'villain roles'
Param Singh reveals the difference between TV and Theatre
Param Singh reveals the difference between TV and Theatre
Read Latest News