Sushmita Sen, who is one of the leading Bollywood divas, recently took to Instagram and informed fans that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. She also had to get an angioplasty done. However, she is doing fine now.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action. will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news. That all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga (sic).”

Now, Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Rajeev posted a loving note for his sister and wrote, “To my strongest…Bhai loves you the most.” Take a look.