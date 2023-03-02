Rituparna Sengupta, the popular actress, is best known for her good work in the Bengali regional entertainment industry, and no wonder, literally, anything and everything that she does over there manages to grab a lot of love and affection from fans all over the country.

Rituparna is a style diva, who has always inspired people with her different looks and showcased ways to a different style that is super classy. Her style statements have left millions in awe of her and inspired the youth to actually follow the actress for her uniquely equipped wardrobe and fashion sense.

Rituparna rocks when it comes to ethnic wear saree also. She is seen to be damn sexy and hot all the time when she is spotted in sarees. The way she drapes the saree is really so perfect, which makes her look more adorable and bold. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her royal and glamorous look in a yellow saree. She paired her saree with a white blouse and heavy jewellery. Check the photo below wherein the actress can be seen striking a hot pose.