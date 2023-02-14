Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are a popular Bollywood couple. They have been giving relationship goals to many youngsters. Recently, SRK revealed his first Valentine’s Day gift to his wife Gauri Khan.

On Tuesday, the ‘Pathaan’ star conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he answered his fans’ questions. Apart from responding to tweets related to Pathaan’s success and upcoming projects, the ‘King of Romance’ also addressed questions related to his personal life.

As it’s Valentine’s Day today, one of the netizens asked SRK to reveal his first gift to Gauri on their first Valentine’s Day. SRK took notice of the tweet and replied, “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now… a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…”

Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18, while Gauri was just 14. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for ‘more than three seconds’, he felt ‘encouraged’ and wanted to date Gauri. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

